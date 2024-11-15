The Guernsey Football Association is withdrawing its men’s and women’s teams from the 2025 Island Games competition in Orkney.

The announcement from GFA's Chief Executive, Gary Roberts, cites issues confirming "suitable arrangements for travel and accommodation" for players.

As teams would travel with several under-18s alongside adult players, the GFA would need "additional safeguarding chaperones" who could not be easily accommodated.

Gary explains: ‘We appreciate that Orkney has very limited hotel accommodation and that the organising committee has been doing everything possible to increase capacity by setting up temporary accommodation in school buildings.

"Unfortunately, the accommodation we have been allocated does not allow us to meet our responsibilities when travelling with two teams of mixed ages."

The GFA Board concluded that the type of accommodation provided, the inability to meet safeguarding measures, and the mixed ages of players made Guernsey's participation "unviable".

Gary adds: "We know this will come as a huge disappointment to the players but the GFA will be actively lookingfor alternative opportunities for off-island competition during 2025."

Guernsey's Men's Football team placed fifth in 2023's Island Games, with the women's team placing dead last in tenth.

