A trial date has been set for two men who are charged with three counts of manslaughter following a collision between the L'Ecume II fishing trawler and the Commodore Goodwill Condor Ferry off the coast of Jersey.

The trial into the sinking of the L'Ecume II will begin on 1 September 2025.

Artur Sevash-Zade, a Ukrainian national, and 29-year-old Lewis Peter Carr, from Sunderland, previously pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Larry Simyunn, Jervis Baligat, and Michael Michieli.

In addition to those charges, the indictment was amended, adding a statutory offence relating to the Jersey Shipping Law regarding Conduct endangering ships, structures or individuals.

Article 37.4 pertains to an offence if a person:

Discharges any of his or her duties, or performs another function in relation to the operation of his or her ship or its machinery or equipment, in such a manner as to cause - or be likely to cause - loss, destruction, death or injury; or

Fails to discharge any of his or her duties, or perform any such function, properly, to the extent as to cause, or be likely to cause, any of those things.

Anyone found to have committed an offence under this Article could be imprisoned for up to two years and be fined.

Both Sevash-Zade and Carr pleaded not guilty to this charge at Jersey Royal Court today (Friday 15 November).

Jervis Baligat (left), Skipper Michael Michieli (centre), and Larry Simyunn (right) were on board the L'Ecume II when it sank. Credit: Ports of Jersey

A major search and rescue operation was launched in December 2022 after the collision with the bodies of Mr Simyunn, Mr Baligat and Mr Michieli later recovered.

Officials attempted to raise the wreckage of the sunken L'Ecume II with parts of the boat brought back to land to aid the police investigation but work to recover the entire vessel was called off.

The trial is expected to last four weeks at Jersey Royal Court.

