Watch the moment St Helier's Christmas lights were switched on

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun in Jersey with the festive lights switch on in St Helier last night (Thursday 14 November).

Thousands of islanders gathered at its new location in Parade Gardens, where they got to see Santa Claus before watching the illumination, and the colourful fireworks. There was also an array of food, drinks and entertainment on offer.

The event marked the start of late night Christmas Shopping in St Helier, which organisers say is a huge boost to the high street.

Connor Burgher, Town Centre and Events Manager said: "Events like this are really important for St Helier, they really bring people together, and people enjoy themselves but also people go out shopping or they might go out for a bite to eat beforehand which is really great for the economy."

He added: "We are really pleased with the turnout, lots of people really enjoyed it, had a safe time but more importantly a fun time."

This year the parade began at West's Centre where it took a new route along the High Street, Charing Cross before arriving at Parade Gardens.

Along with seeing Santa's sleigh, islanders got to watch live performances from the Jersey School of Popular Music and enjoy a family sing-along before the lights were switched on at 8pm.

Guernsey's Christmas lights switch-on and parade will commence on Saturday 30 November.

