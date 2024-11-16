Jersey's ice rink opens after electrical cable damage delay

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Ted Chamberlain gets his skates on and meets islanders enjoying a dash of winter delight.

Jersey's ice rink has opened to the public after an electrical fault delayed its planned opening date. Islanders have been buckling up and braving the ice since this morning (16 November) at the Weighbridge in St Helier. Jersey Development Company (JDC) operates the site which was originally supposed to open during the October half-term holidays but those plans were scuppered when an electrical cable was damaged while the rink's marquee was being put up. While members of the public can now book and skate, JDC confirmed that book that the facility will only be open until 4pm until Tuesday (19 November) due to a delay in installing lighting rigging meaning ice skating would not be safe enough while there are fewer daylight hours. The company says it is helping those who booked time slots after 4pm between now and Tuesday to reschedule. Despite these setbacks, Lee Henry, JDC's CEO, remains optimistic that the ice rink will be a boon for islanders over winter, with the venue staying open until the end of February half-term next year. Mr Henry told ITV News: "Obviously during the winter months the weather isn't so great and it's fantastic to have these indoor options available for families, for all age groups really."

Several parents taking their children to the ice rink this morning praised the extra entertainment the facility could provide for their youngsters over the winter months. Danielle told ITV News: "I think it's great. There isn't much to do with children in winter so when this comes over, it's really fantastic and they get to have a really fun time and it's here for quite a long time as well which gives the kids a really good opportunity to have some fun."Another parent, Dan, moved to the island from the UK recently, and echoes Danielle's comments.Dan said: "It's fantastic because there's not a lot to go at with the kids. That's the hard part. Especially in winter."In summer we can go to the beach but in the winter there's not much to go at so this being here for several months is perfect."One youngster, Skye, is delighted that the ice rink is back at the Weighbridge again this year. She said: "When I go ice skating I don't ice skate with both feet, I could only use one. But I also like to spin!"It makes me feel really good and sometimes when I'm ice skating, I don't want to come off [the rink]."As well as public ice skating, there will be curling and ice hockey sessions taking place across the winter.

