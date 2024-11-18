The parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died aged 15 from a severe allergic reaction to sesame, are visiting Jersey to call for better protection for people with food allergies in the Channel Islands.

Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse OBEs founded The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation after their daughter's death and are speaking at the first ever Food Allergy Conference in Jersey.

In conjunction with The Jersey Food Allergy Group- they're campaigning on behalf of islanders living with food allergies.

They want Natasha’s Law- food labelling legislation which was introduced in the UK in October 2021, to be extended to the Channel Islands.

The first Jersey Food Allergy Conference took place in St Helier Town Hall.

If introduced, it would require all food retailers to display full ingredient and allergen labelling on every food item made on the premises and pre-packed for direct sale – such as sandwiches, cakes and salads.

Speaking to ITV Channel, they said: "We are here today in Jersey to speak with a number of eminent people - scientists, doctors, experts - to share our family’s story and the tragedy of what happened to us with a wide audience - from the catering industry, to hospitals, to schools, to local government.

"The life that we lived with Natasha trying to avoid those allergens - eating out was almost impossible - is the life that these families live today here in Jersey. It’s a very difficult and stressful life, and not at all inclusive in the food economy."

The death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse led to a lobbying campaign by her parents to better protect food allergy sufferers. Credit: ITV News London

Speaking about the death of his daughter, Nadim said: "Natasha died in front of me after nearly an hour of CPR and two shots of adrenaline from EpiPens that in this case didn’t make any difference.

"It’s a terrible thing to witness your child die and feel entirely helpless about it. No amount of CPR or help from paramedics made any difference."

He then added: "Unfortunately Natasha’s story is the story of other parents too - this story continues, and Natasha’s charity is to end this through education, science, and changes in the law to better protect people."

Other speakers at the conference include Professor Adam Fox, Professor of Paediatric Allergy at Guy's & St Thomas' Hospitals, London, and Chair of the National Allergy Strategy Group and Simon Williams, CEO of Anaphylaxis UK.