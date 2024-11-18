The Government of Jersey is opening a public consultation today to record islanders' opinions on formally introducing a National Day and an island anthem.

The song 'Beautiful Jersey' and Liberation Day are being considered for official designation as the Jersey anthem and National Day ahead of the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day in 2025.

It follows recommendations made by a Policy Development Board, led by the Minister for International Development, Deputy Carolyn Labey.

Deputy Labey says: "We hope to strengthen a sense of community and citizenship in Jersey through this consultation, while commemorating our heritage and history. It would be lovely to formalise both a national day and Jersey anthem in time for the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day next year."

The song 'Beautiful Jersey' is already viewed by many as our anthem and has been used at public and sporting events for some time. However, it has never been officially agreed as such.

Deputy Labey adds: "Adopting 9 May as an official national day will not change the way Liberation Day is celebrated, but it will help jurisdictions around the world better understand its importance to Islanders."

The consultation will remain open until Saturday 18 January and islanders can share their opinions online or by post.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...