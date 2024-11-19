Iconic 1970s singer-songwriter Gilbert O'Sullivan has expressed interest in performing in Jersey for the first time since he moved to the island more than 30 years ago.

Having settled in Jersey to raise his family, the Irishman does all his writing in his home studio and says his love of the island keeps him motivated.

And though he's never performed in the Channel Islands, that could be set to change in the near future.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, O'Sullivan hinted that with the re-opening of Jersey's Opera House on the horizon, the musician could grace a Jersey stage for the first time.

He teased: "The plan will be once the Opera House is working, we'll do a couple of nights there."

O'Sullivan secured his first UK top-10 hit in 1970 with the song 'Nothing Rhymed', earning him his first gold disc. Credit: ITV Channel

In conversation with ITV Channel presenter Jonathan Wills, O'Sullivan also reflected on the role of hard work and self-belief in sustaining his long, prolific, musical career.

For more than 50 years, the singer-songwriter has released 20 studio albums, secured six Number One UK hits, and won three Ivor Novello awards, including the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award in 1973.

At 77, he is showing no sign of slowing down or stopping anytime soon.

O'Sullivan continues to write music daily, treating it like a "9 to 5".

He explains: "If I need to come up with songs I'll work on it for however long it takes - that is what I have done since I was sixteen years old."

Gilbert O'Sullivan spoke exclusively to ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills Credit: Jonathan Wills

His methods are undoubtedly successful. Hits such as 'Alone Again', 'Clair', 'Get Down', and 'Nothing Rhymed' propelled O'Sullivan towards global stardom, finding particular fame in the UK, North America, and - unusually - Japan.

Of this success, he says: "I was as surprised as anybody when it all took off.

"The interesting thing about Japan is that I get letters from people telling me their English stems from listening to lyrics, and they get a lot of joy from listening to my lyrics".

Gilbert O'Sullivan remarks he "didn't look the way people wanted [him] to look" Credit: Gilbert O'Sullivan / ITV Channel

He adds, however, that a sense of determination and self-belief has underpinned much of his work, saying: "You have to be the one to say look at this: it's really good.

"It doesn't have to be the best thing in the world, but that self-belief will get you through any knocks that you'll have."

The iconic look of his 'character' as Gilbert O'Sullivan - jaunty cap, scruffy boots, shorts, and mismatched socks - is an example of this rugged self-conviction.

"Nobody liked the image", he says, "but I was determined to look different".

O'Sullivan says that he plans to look into performing in Jersey in 2025.

