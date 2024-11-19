The States of Guernsey aim to publish schedules for their 2025 ferry service this week as they forge ahead with drafting a Guernsey-only contract with Brittany Ferries.

In an update on the Committee for Economic Development's contract talks with Brittany Ferries, The States say that they aim to grant their licence to Brittany Ferries, subject to final discussions and relevant approvals.

The States of Guernsey has stipulated that the contract also hopes to grant permission for Condor Ferries to operate services.

The States of Guernsey reiterated that a new contract will ensure the same capacity for freight and passenger services as there is currently, adding that customers will not see "any notable increase in price".

States of Guernsey also says that Brittany Ferries has guaranteed its full financial and operational services.

President of the Committee for Economic Development, Deputy Neil Inder, says: "The final discussions in relation to the draft contract are taking place this week. As soon as we have an agreed draft contract the schedule will be published.

"These types of contracts are complex, but I have made it clear to officers that I want the work done to enable us to publish the schedules this week, not next week."

Brittany Ferries' chairman asserts that the company will not abandon any ferry line they go into business with. Credit: Brittany Ferries

Brittany Ferries chairman Jean-Marc Roué has also released a statement expressing his "surprise and concern" over Jersey's decision not to accept their bid and responding to what he calls "damaging comments" from the States of Jersey and media reports.

He explains: "The company I chair exists because its only guide is customer satisfaction. The financial benefits of our activities are totally reinvested in the company.

"[Brittany Ferries' farmer-shareholders] aim at the outset was the same as it is today: to enrich the regions in which it operates, to connect people, and to facilitate trade.

"It is this mindset that will be brought to Guernsey over the next 15 years - and is the promise for businesses and the public in Jersey.

"I should also point out that, never in our 52-year history have we abandoned a ferry line or a service to a region for lack of profitability. We are a highly-respected company and we entered this competition in good faith to continue our service to islanders."

Monsieur Roué has confirmed that the company will respond to the new Jersey-only bid process.

Deputy Inder says he's been "concerned" about the narrative on the decision process and public commentary on Condor's prior finances. Credit: ITV Channel

The Committee for Economic Development also clarified how the tender process led to selecting Brittany Ferries as its preferred bidder.

They say that the Invitation for Tender process was run by both Guernsey and Jersey over 10 months, being closed by senior officers in both islands.

It is reiterated that they confirmed DFDS' bid received a legal fail after being confirmed by the States of Jersey, with Brittany submitting a "very strong" bid that "pass all requirements [...] including financial".

The Committee say that they "followed the tender process to its rightful conclusion given the circumstances and did not consider it fair or appropriate to take any other course of action".

Deputy Inder adds: "The Committee maintains the view that the tender process was undertaken correctly, in line with the agreed rules and methodology, and that a preferred bidder could be appointed."

On Condor's prior financial challenges, Deputy Inder states: "Condor’s financial issues at the end of 2023 were well known and importantly occurred when it was owned by a different company – Columbia Threadneedle.

"No funding was provided by the States of Guernsey at the time and Brittany Ferries subsequently became the majority shareholder of Condor, bringing increased financial security."

