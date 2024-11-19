RNLI Jersey officially dedicated its St Helier RNLI Lifeboat Station mural on Monday 18 November.

Commodore Andy Jordan, Chair of the Operations Committee, attended the mural's formal dedication as part of the RNLI's Coastal Review of the two RNLI Jersey stations.

The mural depicts Thomas James King, a Coxswain of the St Helier lifeboat who was awarded a gold medal in 1949 for his bravery in helping rescue a yacht from La Sambue Reef.

Also present at the dedication was the artist, Ben Robertson, who signed the mural, and Tom Stephenson, the grandson of Coxswain Tommy King, and his family.

Nigel Sweeny, MBE Lifeboat Operations Manager for RNLI Jersey said: "We are thrilled that Ben has painted this fantastic mural as part of the RNLI's 200th anniversary celebrations and the public response has been overwhelming.

"The mural is a very visible commemoration of a decorated lifeboatman and will serve to remind us of all those volunteers who have come before us.

"That we have been able to use our lifeboat station for such a public and poignant piece of art fills the crew with a sense of pride and renewed purpose and hopefully will inspire others to follow."

What was the story of the 1949 La Sambue Reef rescue?

Cox'n Tommy King and his crew returned to port late at night on 13 September 1949 following a fruitless nine-hour search for a crashed Wellington aircraft.

As the relief St Helier lifeboat, the Hearts of Oak, pulled into St Helier, a distress signal was spotted and the crew quickly turned the lifeboat around and set off to investigate.

The crew discovered the Maurice Georges: a 10-ton yacht that had drifted among the rocks of La Sambue Reef to the northeast of the Demie de Pas lighthouse.

The lifeboat rescued three passengers, leaving one aboard as they towed the yacht into port.

Cox'n Thomas King received a Gold Medal for his bravery, with his seven crew members each receiving a Bronze Medal.

