Thousands of undiscovered fungi could be living in the Channel Islands

ITV Channel's Lily Carter meets the mycologist hoping to find new species of fungus in the Channel Islands.

Watch the full piece on ITVX.

It's the time of year when fabulous fungi spring up in our woodlands, fields, and meadows.

But did you know countless species across the Channel Islands are still yet to be discovered?

Mycologist Charlotte Shenkin is on a mission to track down and record as many of them as she can.

Charlotte collects fungi specimens from the Sand Dunes in St Ouen's Bay. As this is a protected site, she has a special license to do this. Credit: ITV Channel

Charlotte says "People have done lots and lots of scientific study here in botany, entomology [and] other disciplines of science.

"But fungi? Not so much. So there's a lot of work to be done and that keeps it exciting for me. I know every time I come out here there could be something."

Charlotte believes around 1,600 species have been recorded so far in Jersey, but there are thousands still to be unearthed.

The components that distinguish one mushroom from the next can be as small as one thousandth of a millimetre. Credit: ITV Channel

What is the difference between a mushroom and a fungus?

Fungi aren't plants or animals - but make up their own kingdom entirely.

This includes yeasts, moulds, and mushrooms.

Mushrooms are the fruiting bodies we see on some fungi, recognisable by their distinctive stem and cap shape.

There is no scientific distinction between a toadstool and a mushroom, and the terms can be used interchangeably.

The term 'mushroom' usually refers to edible specimens, whereas toadstools often encapsulate poisonous varieties.

You can have hours of fun hunting for fungi, but keep these tips in mind to stay safe. Credit: Stephanie Nickolls

Charlotte examines any fungi she gathers under a microscope and looks at its spores and cells to determine whether it could be a new species.

The Channel Islands are unique when it comes to the diversity of fungi, as we have a mixture of species from Central Europe and the UK. This means we are home to some mushrooms that are not found in the UK at all.

Across the globe, it's thought around 90% of species haven't been discovered yet.

Learning more about our fungi can also help us to spot wider environmental trends.

"These organisms are really part of the building blocks of all of our ecosystems," says Charlotte.

"We need to care about even the little brown things that aren't that obvious...All that kind of stuff would tell us some information about the climate. But we can't know any of that until we've recorded what's there now."

Did you know?

Fungi can thrive in most climates but are often found in cool, dark, moist places.

This is why woodlands and forests can be a great place to see mushrooms popping up.

Different types of fungi can be seen all year round, but autumn has the best conditions for most types to send up their fruiting bodies.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...