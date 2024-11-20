Paramedics in Jersey have been told they could face disciplinary action if they speak out about problems within the Ambulance Service, according to a leaked email.

The message from Jersey's Chief Officer of Justice and Home Affairs, Kate Briden to ambulance staff asked them not to speak to the media - and warned them that they could face disciplinary action if they do.

One staff member told ITV News anonymously that concerns are only being raised because issues raised internally aren’t acted upon.

It comes at the end of a turbulent year in which two paramedics were found to have neglected a patient who died in their care.

The Chief Officer of Justice and Home Affairs denies that ambulance staff were "gagged".

It's sparked a row about the extent to which paramedics here in Jersey should be allowed to speak about the challenges of their jobs.

This is despite the Ambulance Service launching its official Work Without Fear campaign last week which saw paramedics speaking out about the violence and aggression they face while doing their jobs.

However, paramedics are now speaking out anonymously in the media about a lack of support from their management.

The States of Jersey Ambulance Service has told ITV News that colleagues have not been "gagged" and are "encouraged to use the recognised routes available to them".

Chief Officer Kate Briden says: "Colleagues in the Ambulance Service who have concerns to raise should raise these with their line manager in the first instance, or, if they do not feel comfortable doing so, with another manager in the Ambulance Service."

The Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, also states: "I wish to reiterate that, as with all colleagues in the public service, ambulance staff have been encouraged to use the recognised routes available so any issues of concern they raise can be addressed, swiftly.

"If Islanders feel like the Service is not able to fully care for them when they call for help, then, ultimately, they may not ask for assistance. I do not want to see public trust eroded in this way.

"I wish to reassure Islanders that ambulance staff are supported in their roles, and if issues and improvements are brought to light through the correct processes, then the senior management team, Chief Officer and I, are able to address them."

