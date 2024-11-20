Guernsey police launch campaign to encourage more locals to join the force

Guernsey Police have launched a campaign to encourage more locals to join the force.

It uses footage from body cameras worn by serving officers to give prospective recruits an idea of what it's like to be in the service.

Those successful would be able to train and become police constables on-island in Guernsey.Chief Inspector Liam Johnson said: “This latest recruitment campaign is as real as it can get, as we have used censored, real body-worn camera footage from the last 12 months of police work.

"We decided there was no better way to show the community what it is we do to serve Guernsey and its community.

"There are many assumptions about what it is to be a police officer, and while dealing with criminals and offences is a big part of it, it is only one piece of the puzzle.

"Our officers respond to a huge range of incidents and need to be there for people in many different situations – the driving force for that is that we all do this job to help people and make the community a better place.

“The next round of recruits will be starting their on-island training early next year, and we’re looking for applicants who have good people skills, a passion for helping others, and a dedication to this community.”

New recruits will begin their 10 weeks of full-time training early next year, before starting their two years of probation on the response shifts.

