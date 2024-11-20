Jersey's Infrastructure Minister has proposed to remove the Bailiff from Jersey's States Assembly.

In his proposition, Deputy Andy Jehan says this decision would "establish the important principle of the Separation of Powers."

It follows Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, announcing his retirement from office in October.

If approved, the removal would also introduce two new States Assembly roles.

However, a 'Save the Bailiff of Jersey' social media account is protesting the proposition.

Currently, the Bailiff is a crown-appointed role responsible for the States Assembly's orderly conduct.

Similar to the UK's Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Bailiff presides over States proceedings, but cannot vote.

Deputy Andy Jehan is now calling for the States Assembly to be able to select its own Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Rules of the new roles would involve acting impartially at all times, being unable to lodge propositions, table questions, participate in debates, or vote on propositions.

What would the proposed Speaker's role involve:

Fulfilling all the functions of the Presiding Officer as set out in the States of Jersey Law 2005 and the Standing Orders of the States of Jersey

Represent the States Assembly within Jersey and Overseas

Promote the understanding of the work of the States Assembly and democracy in Jersey

What duties would the proposed Deputy Speaker involve?

Standing in for the Speaker if they are absent

Support the States Assembly within Jersey and overseas

Support the Speaker in promoting the work of the States Assembly and democracy in Jersey.

The Deputy Speaker should be required to act impartially when chairing meetings of the Assembly and undertaking official duties related to their role as Deputy Speaker.

When not acting as Deputy Speaker, the Member elected to this position may continue to lodge propositions, table questions, participate in debates, vote on propositions and sit on Scrutiny panels.

Deputy Jehan proposes that the Bailiff continue as the Civic Head of Jersey and continue to swear in Members of the States Assembly in the Royal Court.

Under the proposition, the Bailiff would also preside in the Assembly on Liberation Day, on a Royal Visit, and be invited to Preside in or address the Assembly, on other ceremonial or appropriate occasions.

In October, an anonymous account was created that preemptively called to stop any plans to remove Jersey's Bailiff from the States Assembly.

On X, formerly Twitter, the account named 'Save the Bailiff Jersey' posted: "The proposition to remove the Bailiff from the States Assembly has been lodged by the Connetable of St John, Andy Jehan.

"We urge all States Members to reject this proposition and stand with the people of Jersey."

