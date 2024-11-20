Unworkable terms have been cited as the reason for DFDS Seaways' disqualification from Guernsey's ferry tender process.

During questions at today's States of Guernsey sitting (Wednesday 20 November), the President of Economic Development, Deputy Neil Inder, revealed that DFDS' bid would have given the company too much power to change material terms.

They included the right to change sailing schedules, set minimum service requirements, and raise fares as they saw fit.

Deputy Inder is now calling for a scrutiny review to enable the full facts to be heard.

He explains: "The problem with doing it in there - everything gets taken out of context.

"In a scrutiny panel review, I can go line by line, email by email, letter by letter, phonecall by phonecall and explain to a wider audience, the Guernsey public, and the Jersey public how we got to this point today."

In a statement regarding Jersey's ferry tender today, DFDS said it was "yet to receive clarifications regarding the reasons for our disqualification".

Filip Hermann, VP BU Channel & Baltics at DFDS, said: "We understand the importance of a safe, reliable and efficient ferry service for islanders and businesses in Jersey, and we are confident in our ability to deliver this service."

