'Its excluding': Jersey's ice rink under scrutiny for lack of accessibility

ITV Channel's Philip Sime has been talking to those affected...

Jersey's Ice Rink is under scrutiny after issues have been raised about the lack of accessibility.

This comes after residents raised the issue of no sit-on karts, which previously allowed islanders with disabilities to use the ice rink.

However, the karts have been withdrawn this year because of misuse by non-disabled users and safety concerns.

James Bedding was 15 when he fell from the harbour wall in St Helier, leaving him paralysed.

He says this news is disappointing, he explains: "It's excluding. It excludes lots of people with disabilities, not allowing them to be involved or have the correct facilities to enjoy these events, it is a huge disappointment and you do feel excluded.

"It’s a huge disappointment to find out it’s not going to be accessible for someone who needs these facilities. I feel for so many younger people and families."

He adds: "We noticed that the disabled toilets are not included inside the ice rink, so you have got the able-bodied toilets male and female inside, but anyone in a wheelchair or who has a disability who needs to access a toilet, needs to go outside of the rink to go and use a portaloo."

Sean Pontin, Chief Officer of Enable Jersey says: "I think it is very sad that we are having this conversation today, it is 2024."

He adds: "It is beyond belief and it is very sad that we are having this conversation.

"Some of the comments that we have read on social media are what we would say as an organisation as quite disgraceful to be having these conversations.

"If you look at the ice rink we have got a blue portaloo at the front when anybody else can use the facilities inside, I don't know what that says but I'm sure if we spoke to people with a disability I know what they are saying and I don't think any other minority group on the island would be treated that way."

In response, Lee Henry, Chief Officer of Jersey Development Company says: "The ice rink is fully accessible and inclusive, the karts which were bananas last year were quickly withdrawn from open use because of health and safety concerns.

"They are also not a disability aid, so from a health and safety perspective and if there was an accident on those bananas, they are not meant for any disability support."

However he says it is something they have not disregarded, he says: "We are looking into what other provision could be made to support disabled islanders using the ice rink and we also have an invitation for non-motorised wheelchairs to be able to access the rink.

"Last Saturday we had someone in their non-motorised wheelchair come and use the rink and we are looking into additional equipment that we can have available at the rink so if a customer came in a motorised wheelchair, we can support them."

