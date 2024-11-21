Play Brightcove video

As part of ITV Channel's My Community Series, Alexandra Spiceley is introduced to the Bailinho de Madeira

People in Jersey have been sharing the importance of keeping one Maderian tradition alive.

The Bailinho da Madeira which is more than 100 years old, includes dancing, singing and musical instruments.

The history of the Madeiran people is reflected in the dance and the music to recreate day-to-day life such as farming.

Ricardo George Freitas Martins says: "We started with the ambition of trying to keep the tradition alive and to bring a bit of home to Jersey.

"We trained a lot of the youngest members to dance and sing so all could be part of the tradition."

The group meets at St Helier's Town Hall every Wednesday and performs at events like the Portuguese Fair.

Rui Vieira, Groupo de Folclore Madeirense says: "When you perform in public, the public tells you how happy they are and how happy they are to sing traditional songs from back home."

During the dance, those taking part wear outfits that reflect daily life in Madeira.

Ricardo says: "My outfit is the shepherd, it is the man who used to work in the mountains."

With the children of the group adding: "We have to wear our hair in a bun, traditional boots and a skirt.

"It is quite heavy, to be honest, but I feel confident with it."

Celeste Freitas describes how the dance makes her feel, she says: "It is like something you are born with, it is something inside of your heart.

"When I saw it had started here I was so pleased because it is something we are doing for our country as well as for Maderia, me it's really really special."

The group were filmed and interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a cookery class, a sports session, friends meeting up and much more.

