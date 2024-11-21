Orphan supported by Guernsey charity visits island to express thanks

A Tanzanian secondary school teacher who was orphaned while he was in primary school has paid a visit to the Guernsey based charity that helped him.

The Tumaini Fund supported Willbard Ilankunda William through primary, secondary school and university.

Willbard, who is now 35, is on island for the first time to express his thanks.

He said: "To see the people in Guernsey fundraising for orphans as I was and I'd like to say thank you for that to kind of support.

"Today, as a teacher at Mkolani Primary School, I strive to inspire my students to overcome their own challenges.

"I share my story with them, emphasising that education is a powerful tool for change.

"I am passionate about creating an environment where every child has the opportunity to learn and grow, regardless of their background."

