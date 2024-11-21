Peter Kay says Jersey should have been one of the venues for his comedy tour next year.

In an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the comedian said he has previously been to Jersey and would like to return.

It comes as he announced an extra 21 dates for his record-breaking comedy tour, 'Better Late Than Never', which began in 2022.

In the interview, he said: "I should have done Jersey, I did Jersey once, years ago.

"I don't know if there is anywhere available but I would do Jersey again."

Peter is the first artist in the world to perform a monthly residency at The O2 London and will begin his tour on Friday 7 February 2025 at the Manchester AO Arena.

The tour will include two dates at the Isle of Man Villa Marina.

