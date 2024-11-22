Brittany Ferries publish 2025 summer schedule for Guernsey

Guernsey's new ferry operator Brittany Ferries will offer a reduced service between Guernsey and Jersey next year.

The 2025 schedule published today has revealed from March there will only be one sailing a week, a significant decrease given Condor currently runs six weekly ferries in peak season. However, there will be daily ferry services to and from the UK and St.Malo during the peak season as part of its timetables for next year.

It is understood Brittany Ferries will use three ships for its services - Islander, Clipper and Voyager. Liberation will not be part of its plans.

The schedule includes a weekly service to Jersey but Brittany Ferries has stated this aspect of the schedule is not yet optimal and subject to agreement with Jersey Ports.

Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development, says: "Negotiations with Brittany Ferries on a Guernsey-only service have gone well and we’re set to sign the contract on Tuesday. However, as the schedule is ready and agreed we didn’t want to wait any longer than necessary before we and Brittany gave the community the certainty it needs and deserves.

"We continue to leave the door open for Jersey should it choose Brittany Ferries and want to turn this into a service for both islands."

President of Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce, Stephen Rouxel, says: "Since Guernsey publicised its decision last month, we have had to opportunity to meet with the government and challenge the decisions and the tender process on an arm's length basis.

"The new schedule, assuming Jersey does not select Brittany ferries next week, presents an excellent opportunity to strengthen our connections with our French neighbours, enhancing both tourism and trade while expanding the import of food and other goods from France.

"We have already met with our Chamber counterparts in St. Malo to proactively seize these opportunities and ensure we maximise the benefits this schedule can bring.

"While we see significant potential in this new arrangement and are committed to supporting our members through the transition, we remain concerned about the challenges it introduces.

"These include the loss of economies of scale, added complexity for freight logistics, and the current absence of an inter-island service. Despite these issues, we are committed to collaboration and working together to make this transition a success for our community.”

Jersey has still not decided which ferry service will take over the island's ferry service.

The Chief Executive of the Channel Islands Coop, Mark Cox says, "maintaining inter-island links is important" and he hopes the service Jersey can offer will be better than the current services Guernsey is providing.

On Wednesday 13 November, the Jersey government announced a new ferry tender process to decide who would operate Jersey's passenger and freight services following Guernsey choosing Brittany Ferries as its preferred bidder.

Bookings can be made from 5pm on Tuesday 26th November.

