ITV Channel's Megan Murphy has met the baby Emerald Tree Monitor lizard, that Jersey Zoo has spent years waiting for

Jersey Zoo is celebrating the first hatch of a rare lizard after more than 25 years.

Until recently, the Zoo only had two male Emerald Tree Monitor lizards in their exhibition.

However, with the closure of Bristol Zoo, came a new female resident - resulting in the first batch of eggs being laid since 1998.

This result has been celebrated by every team member involved in their care.

Matt Goetz, Interim Zoological Director at Durrell Wildlife Trust, says: "We have that first time reproducing here in Jersey since 1998, again - and it makes us extremely proud as it's not that easy to reproduce, so they require some special situations."

The Lizard is currently being looked after in its own enclosure whilst it continues to grow. Credit: ITV Channel

Although the newborn does not have a name, those looking after it say it is full of personality.

Matt explains: "It's doing really well, it's feeding nicely and it's started to take on different food items.

"It tends to sit and rest for about 10 minutes and then it gets active and runs around for 10 to 15 minutes, and then it rests again, falling asleep. All before exploring again - it's a very active animal."

And resting is something the new dad is getting on board with.

The new dad has been relaxing after welcoming the newborn. Credit: ITV Channel

The adult monitor lizards, a species which originates from Papua New Guinea, can be found in the Reptile exhibition at Jersey Zoo.

Islanders can learn more about the species there and about the work the team is doing to preserve it.

Plenty of preservation work is happening behind the scenes, including spearheading a European-wide project to help the reptile.

Ciaran Westgate looks after the EEP for the Emerald Tree Monitor.

This is an Ex Situ Programme (EEPs), designed to help with population management for over 500 animal species, coordinated by experts from EAZA (European Association for Zoos and Aquariums) membership.

Ciaran Westgate is looking after a European-wide breeding programme for the Emerald Tree Monitor. Credit: ITV Channel

Ciaran has been lucky to have quick success, despite only being in the role a matter of months.

He says: "I took over as the coordinator for this programme back in May, and we had our first few eggs not too long after that.

"So it's super exciting to take over this programme and immediately have success in getting some eggs."

There is hope a further four Emerald Tree Monitors could hatch early next year. Credit: ITV Channel

Experts will not know the gender of the new lizard for up to three years, whilst it continues to grow and change shape.

But with a further four eggs set to hatch in February next year, keepers hope the recent success will only continue on an upward trend.

