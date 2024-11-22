Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Luke Kehoane met orphan Willbard William, who left Tananzia for the first time to visit Guernsey and express his gratitude.

A Tanzanian secondary school teacher who was orphaned in primary school has paid a visit to the Guernsey-based charity which changed his life.

The Tumaini Fund supported Willbard Ilankunda William through primary, secondary school and university.

Willbard walked barefoot to school every day and dreamed of becoming a teacher.

Years later, he became a secondary school teacher and this week visited Guernsey to express his gratitude, marking his first time leaving Tanzania.

The Tumaini Fund charity visited Tanazia 20 years ago when Willbard was 14 years old and living in poverty.

Willbard visited one primary school in Guernsey and said: "Everyone is so happy to hear about me, to hear about Tanzania and about the orphans.

"I’m so happy to hear that everyone is so interested and I feel like I’m at a home away from home."

"Today, as a teacher at Mkolani Primary School, I strive to inspire my students to overcome their own challenges.

"I share my story with them, emphasising that education is a powerful tool for change. I am passionate about creating an environment where every child has the opportunity to learn and grow, regardless of their background."

Willbard says without the charity he would not be where he is now, including graduating university. Credit: ITV Channel

Dr Susan Wilson, Chairman of the Tumaini Fund says: "Charities often speak about the fact they want to see impact. Well, Willbard is our impact statement.

"This is a young man who started off without shoes, going to bed without food but through his own resilience and determination, he pushed on through with a small amount of support that Tumaini could give him."

Pupils at the school helped make blankets for Willbard to take home with him and expressed their thoughts.

One child says: "I think its really sad that some children are losing their lives to mosquitos and they can’t really stop it.

Another adds: "It made me feel really lucky for what I have."

