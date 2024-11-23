Jersey protestors demand an end to violence against women

Around 100 islanders in Jersey took part in a protest today (Saturday 23 November), calling for the elimination of violence against women.

The march comes before a day of UN commemoration (on Monday 25 November) where thousands worldwide will call for action.

It comes a year on from a study which found that almost all the 326 women surveyed in Jersey said they have experienced at least one form of sexual harassment in their lifetime.

Protestors marched through the streets of St Helier and speeches were led by Kate Wright, who chairs a task force in Jersey to tackle violence against women and children.

She said: "We are demanding real change. Change that may even save lives."

She added: "It's an opportunity for women and men around the world to stand up, to walk, to make their voices heard on the need to eliminate violence towards women and girls."

Attendees were keen to emphasise that talking about the abuse of women is crucial to fighting it.

Rape survivor Susie Mahe, was among the protesters, she bravely waived her right to anonymity earlier this month to reveal the abuse she suffered at the hands of former Jersey restaurant owner Gavin Neil Roberts.

She said: "It's really heartwarming to be able to talk and share my story with the community and to have such great feedback."

She went on: "The community really wants to embrace this change and everybody is standing behind it and today just shows that."

