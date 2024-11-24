Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Verity Wishart has been speaking to residents

The only residential facility in Jersey caring for adults with disabilities says the future of the service is 'in doubt' due to financial shortages.Jersey Cheshire Home looks after those who can no longer live in their own home, offering specialist care and rehabilitation.

However, Deputy Inna Gardier has now warned that if the charity is unable to sustain its current level of care, it could lead to more pressure on government health services.

Resident Stanley Baudains says the care is life-changing, he says: "It was like someone put a light on in my life, it was just such a vast incredible difference from day one, absolutely amazing."

He adds: "It means the earth, we have a vast amount of independence and wonderful surroundings.

"Good care, nurses on duty twenty-four seven, lots of things to do. None of us would want to be here by choice, but this is where we are and this is a unique home and we are lucky to be here."

The charity has been offering support and rehabilitation to its 31 residents for over 40 years.It costs £3.5 million a year to operate the centre which offers specialist services like hydrotherapy and physio.

Residents express how the charity has helped them.

However, the running costs are rising and after income is received from long-term care provision and a funding gap of around £500,000, its future is in jeopardy.

Chairman of Jersey Cheshire Home, Jim Hopley MBE says: "If we have to dip into our reserves in a progressive manner over the next few years then sooner or later we are going to run out of cash. What do we do then, do we throw the residents out? Do we change the model? Do we stop doing what we are doing now?

"I mean that is what we are about and that is what our motive is about, it is not to make money- we are a charity and we are trying to do the best we possibly can for the individuals in our care."

Jersey Cheshire Home is the only service on the island offering this level of care to adults living with disabilities, and its closure would see more financial pressure put on health services.

Resident Valerie Cleaton, says the charity is special to her, she explains: "It is a place that should keep going, it will leave a lot of people like me who have no family alone- this is what we call home."

Deputy for St Helier North Inna Gardiner has proposed an amendment to Jersey's Government budget, which will be announced the week starting Monday 25 November.

This amendment requests a one-time payment of two hundred thousand pounds to address part of the budget shortfall. However, even if this amendment is approved, it will not serve as a long-term solution. Funding discussions between Jersey Cheshire Home and the government have been ongoing for over ten years, in which ministers have recognised the necessity of the service but haven't delivered any financial support.

If the funding is not supplied, staff members, hydrotherapy facilities and the home will be unable to care for those with the highest needs meaning more pressure will be put on health services.Jim says whatever happens next week he is hopeful discussions can continue for them to receive financial support to protect its future, most importantly for the residents who need it so much.

