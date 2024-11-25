The price of taxis will rise in Guernsey starting today (Monday 25 November).

Fares will now increase by 4.25 percent.

The annual increase was calculated using a formula which takes into account taxi operating costs as well as the island's median earnings.

However, it will be up to drivers and taxi companies themselves whether they want to increase the fare.

A two-mile journey on Tariff 1 will increase by 40p from £6.10 to £6.50, whereas a five-mile journey on Tariff 2 will increase by £1 from £23.10 to £24.10.

