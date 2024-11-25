Jersey sisters among those allegedly poisoned with methanol in Laos

Two sisters from Jersey were among a group of tourists to have allegedly consumed alcohol laced with methanol in Laos, where at least six people have died.

Several people, including the manager and owner of a hostel, have been detained by police after a suspected mass methanol poisoning in the popular backpacker town of Vang Vieng.

The pair were staying at Nana’s backpacker's hostel.

Describing the night of 11 November Megan Mather, 28, said: "We went out that night and didn’t think anything of it.

"The next day we thought we were just hungover but following that we all came down with different symptoms.

"I had nausea and exhaustion, as well as this my vision was impaired on and off.

"From research, I believe it’s called snow field vision, everything was bright with patches of white, I was dizzy and lightheaded, and had a noticeable difference in my breathing luckily this eased by the evening.

"Grace had unusual stomach pains and nausea, and our friends were also exhausted and slept mostly all day for about 2 days. We just thought we had a weird traveller bug or something as is very common out here.

"Another of our friends was vomiting and did end up being treated in hospital and the only thing that links all of us affected was the free drinks at the hostel.

"Luckily for us, this only lasted a few days and was not severe so we didn’t deem it bad enough to go to hospital."

However, five days later, the pair decided to visit a hospital in Phuket for a precautionary health check.

Megan added: "Grace and I want to encourage anyone who is traveling through southeast Asia to get clued up on the symptoms of methanol poisoning as apparently, it’s a fairly common thing.

"It’s not something any of us had ever heard of and early treatment is so important and can save lives.

"We also want to urge people to be mindful of what they drink out here, especially in less touristy countries such as Laos.

"We are incredibly lucky and deeply saddened for those who weren’t as lucky as us. Bianca and Holly were such lovely, bubbly girls and so excited about beginning their travels together.

"The news the past few days has been heartbreaking and our thoughts and condolences go out to all the families and friends who have suffered loss.

"Travelling is such an amazing experience and you never think something like this would ever happen.

"We are so grateful that we were so lucky and devastated for those who weren’t, our hearts are with them all."

Investigations into the suspected methanol poisoning are ongoing by local authorities in Vang Vieng.

