Mum with late cancer diagnosis feels Jersey's healthcare system failed her

A 36-year-old woman from Jersey whose brain tumour was not picked up quickly enough says she feels failed by the island's healthcare system.

Sophie Reid, 36, was at work when she suffered a seizure and believes, had she been offered a CT scan on the day, she would have been diagnosed sooner.

Instead, it took weeks for Sophie to be offered a scan and she feels she has been let down by the health service. Speaking to ITV News Sophie said: "I think if we hadn't nagged them I would have been another number in the system waiting."

The tumour found was 5cm.

Sophie is now trying to help others going through similar. Credit: ITV Channel.

Sophie, who is newlywed and has young children, started a TikTok account to try and help others who are going through the same.

She added: "I have had three or four people from Jersey reach out who have had the same as me. They have not even been offered neurology appointments"

"If I am to have another seizure, I said please do not call the hospital.

"I don't want to go down there. I have no faith in them at all."

The Health Minister says there are improvements being made to the healthcare system Credit: ITV Channel

The Health Minister has promised to make improvements and has reached out to Sophie personally.

Deputy Tom Binet said: "We've had a recent change of CEO and there's a new culture that's evolving in the health service, which is a happier environment than we've had in the past.

"There's a whole process of change and we're restructuring the entire healthcare service, which I think is important.

"We are doing a series of reviews in each department. We are coming up with action plans and monitoring the progress on them.

"It is a progressive thing and it's going to take some time, but I think we're well on the way.

"If people are unhappy, they've got a right to contact me and I welcome that always."

Sophie is now being treated at Southampton Hospital and says she is determined to fight on.

