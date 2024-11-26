A DFDS Seaways boss has confirmed that freight services shouldn't increase if they are chosen to service Jersey's waters.

In DFDS' first interview with ITV Channel, Vice President Filipe Hermann says how, based on their market research, they see no reason why freight costs should increase if they take on a Jersey-only service.

It follows the announcement in the States yesterday that those in charge hope to decide by the end of this week who will run the island's passenger and freight services.

Currently, DFDS and Brittany Ferries will submit their final, renewed bids this evening (Tuesday 26 November).

Speaking to ITV Channel, Vice President Filipe explained his belief that DFDS is financially stable enough to service the island for the next 15 years.

He explains: "We have a very heavy footprint in the Channel, especially around Dover to Calais and to Dunkirk where we operate six ferries.

"The Channel Islands' ferry service is quite similar to what we have elsewhere for example in Gibraltar where we operate high-speed crafts

"[Also], we have a route between Dieppe and Newhaven that is the closest one to the Channel Islands.

"That's also part of why we think we are a good fit with the Channel Islands. We have a strategy and a vision that we have had for many many years that we want with long-term partnerships and developing businesses."

"We respect that the islands need to take the time to make the right decisions. " - Filip Hermann Credit: DFDS Seaways

ITV News asked about concerns over the size of the fleets following DFDS berthing trials that consisted of larger ships.

In response, Herr Hermann says: "[Berthing trial ships] are part of a contingency plan that the government asked us to put in place, but they will not be part of the central response."

When asked about creating a sustainable and economically viable fleet for the next 15 years, Herr Hermann said that it was "very important" to invest in the island's service.

Herr Hermann has also said they have "not included the unilateral right to change price and scheduling as we saw fit."

He adds: "We obviously don't know what the prices are at the moment [...] but we do not believe we would have to put up the prices for freight.

"We know it is a lifeline [and] how important it is."

The DFDS boss has confirmed that they will will submit a "very good" bid for Jersey's ferry services before the deadline. Credit: PA Images

ITV Channel also asked Herr Hermann his reaction to rebid through Jersey's new tender process.

He explains: "Nobody expected us to be where we are now when this tender process started. It's quite surprising to us what we have to experience along the way.

"That being said, we understand that it is a very, very important decision for the Channel Islands. It's your lifeline and services and these types of decisions tend to take time.

" We will submit in time and we believe that we will submit a very good bid to Jersey."

The DFDS boss concluded that they were a "very strong and responsible player" who could "deliver a great service" and "make a difference if we're given the chance".

