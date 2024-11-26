Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout meets the Samba Burros as they loudly celebrate their 25th year

A Guernsey samba band is celebrating a milestone anniversary with some new moves.

The Samba Burros was set up 25 years ago to perform in the island's Millennium Parade and has been banging the drums of samba ever since.

Bandmember Lucy De Carteret said: "It's really great fun. The atmosphere is amazing.

"Not everybody enjoys the noise that we make, but most of these people do."

Emma Marsh has been teaching the Guernsey group a few new routines to drum out across the island. Credit: ITV Channel

Samba originates in Africa and South America but is played at street carnivals and festivals around the world.

It involves numerous types of drums, cowbells, and other percussion instruments.

As part of the celebrations, the group also brought in renowned samba instructor Emma Marsh to teach them some new moves.

Emma says: "Obviously, a lot of carnival styles originate in Africa and they've travelled as people have travelled and developed over time.

"It's been a way of liberating people."

Kate Chandler says: "It's a good way of getting out there and entertaining people and seeing people smile and dance and what, you know, little children dancing.

Another band member says: "Even people who come along who maybe haven't got as good a sense of rhythm as others learn as they get along, the rhythm just carries you along."

