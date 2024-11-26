Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Lewis Andrews meets 12-year-old Thomas - the Fresian horse - who's strutting his stuff in a new equine exhibition

Horses in Jersey are springing to stardom with the help of a local photographer.

Barbara Pustelnik is an artist and horse handler who moved to the island in 2017 after falling in love with the island's unique landscape.

S pecialising in equine photography, Barbara is revealing her latest project, 'Jersey Horses', which has taken her four years to complete.

The project seeks to capture Jersey's "beauty and tranquillity", celebrating dramatic local landscapes with the help of some magnificent models.

Barbara's project places her equine models in iconic Jersey locations - such as Corbière Lighthouse, Elizabeth Castle, and Groznez beach - celebrating local beauty.

She says she hopes her project will promote the island in her own way, adding: "I love horses, I love Jersey, [and] I love architecture."

Barbara's photography places horses in iconic Jersey locations Credit: Barbara Pustelnik

Barbara says she has had to deal with a couple of divas through her new work.

Barbara says: "They give you their time and you just have to do as much as possible with them in it.

"Sometimes it's ten minutes, that's it."

Thomas demands a strict regime of care to maintain his beauty standards

One horse who's been lapping up the limelight is 12-year-old Fresian horse Thomas.

Thomas' trainer at Beuvelande Stables, Sarah Fisher, agrees that her horse has become well-accustomed to the high life.

It takes a team of helpers to make Thomas sufficiently beautiful for his photoshoots: the horse dictates a daily regime of care that includes mane maintenance and farrier trims.

Barbara's project is being exhibited at the Link Gallery in the Jersey Museum until Wednesday 27 November.

Sarah Fisher explains : "He is very lazy, he loves his food, and he loves looking at himself. He's the most vain horse I've ever met".

Barbara agrees: "He is kind of the Lord-looking fancy horse. The idea for Thomas was to make him look like the Lord of the Manor."

