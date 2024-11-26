Channel Island politicians have signed a new agreement with their French counterparts to cooperate in the event of a nuclear incident.

Jersey, Guernsey, and French politicians signed t he Service Level Agreement to ensure a common willingness to guarantee a "rapid and relevant response".

The agreement, signed on Monday 25 November, will "provide information for emergency planning purposes in the event of a nuclear or radiological incident on the Cotentin Peninsula".

Three delegates from Jersey and three from Jersey were involved in discussions with France.

Jersey's External Affairs Minister, Deputy Ian Gorst says: "Jersey, Guernsey and France are close partners across a range of areas and collaboration benefits us all.

"We continue to work alongside our French and Guernsey colleagues and we recognise the importance of regular dialogue."

Guernsey's External Affairs Minister, Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq add s : "The sharing of information is a valuable tool in framing how Guernsey, Jersey, and France develop the use of the seas around the Channel Islands and in the surrounding area, as well as understanding the potential impact that our plans may have on each other."

Préfet of la Manche, Xavier Brunetière, alongside two other French Prefets, engaged with delegates from the Bailiwicks.

Xavier Brunetière says: "I welcome the signing of this Service Level Agreement relating to the sharing of information in matters of civil security.

"[It] marks the common willingness to further our discussions to guarantee rapid and relevant responses in the event of a nuclear incident."

There are four sites within a 65km radius that pose a risk to the Channel Islands if a nuclear incident took place. Credit: ITV Channel

Since the 1980s, nuclear energy has been France's main source of electricity.

Four sites within a 65km radius could pose a threat to the Channel Islands if a nuclear incident took place.

They include:

Hurd Deep: A channel of water where radioactive waste was dumped in the 1950s and 1960s.

La Hague: A site that processes nuclear fuel.

Flamanville: A nuclear power plant operating since the 1980s and is currently working on starting a third reactor.

Cherbourg: A naval dockyard where nuclear submarines are dismantled.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...