The future of Jersey's Les Quennevais precinct has been discussed by Jersey's politicians as they begin finalising their budget plans for 2025.

Around £100,000 worth of funding was proposed as part of a masterplan to rejuvenate the west of the island.

It's part of a debate of Jersey's 2025 budget, beginning on Tuesday 26 November, as part of 20 amendments to be discussed.

Les Quennevais residents have voiced their concerns about a growing number of derelict shops giving visitors a bad impression and say a new vision is needed.

Tenants have been complaining about the upkeep of the precinct. Credit: ITV Channel

Retailer Deirdre Bates says: "The precinct needs smartening up. It looks shocking.

"The three empty buildings next to me are actually uninhabitable."

Resident Nigel Jones remembers a time when he felt the area was thriving, recalling: "As teenagers, we should come down here and hang out in the evening. It was a meeting place in the day for the adults and in the evening for the kids.

The site is owned by the UK company High-Tide Investments but is managed by Maillard and Co who insist they are committed to making improvements.

Tenants say they have lodged complaints for several years but have not seen substantial results.

While Jersey's government cannot intervene in the private company's affairs, they can set out some rules for them to follow.

Deputy of St Brelade, Helen Miles, says: "A lot of money is going into St Helier, into their planning and their regeneration, and it seems that we have been forgotten about so really the rationale for my amendment is to put it up on the environment priority list.

"People out West - we deserve a better service."

