Thermal imaging camera bolsters JLA's 'life or death' rescue capabilities

Jersey Lifeboat Association (JLA) says it is "humbled" after receiving a new thermal imaging camera as a donation, making it easier for the organisation to conduct sea searches at night. The new camera, worth over £17,000, was given to the JLA by Building Renovations Ltd, and will allow lifeboat crew to track multiple thermal and radar targets to help quickly identify people in the water or along the coast. The JLA says introducing the technology should also make it easier to work with other emergency services when they are called out to rescues.

The JLA's previous camera will now be repurposed aboard the charity's all-weather vessel 'Sir Max'.

Max Boleat, a member of the JLA's lifeboat crew, said: “Whilst our vessel has had a thermal imaging capability since its arrival to the island, this new camera marks a significant improvement over the previous installation including a gyro stabilisation system & larger sensors allowing for clearer and more stable images during searches."The new camera was used less than 48 hours after commissioning as our ILB was diverted from a routine training exercise & tasked by Jersey Coastguard to conducted a search on the north coast returning to station just after 2am.“The camera allows our crews to quickly identify & automatically track thermal targets during open water & coastal searches.

JLA coxswain Alain Baudains told ITV News: "With the new technology, thermal imagine, we're able to pick up heat signatures and pick up people quicker than with standard torches.

"So therefore, in a life or death situation, every second counts, every minute counts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...