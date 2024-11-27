Brittany Ferries has submitted its Jersey-only ferry bid but says a joined-up service for Jersey and Guernsey "makes more sense".

The company also confirmed that they will not u-turn on proposals for minimum service levels and pricing should their bid be successful.

Brittany Ferries - the main shareholder in Condor Ferries - joins DFDS Seaways as one of the two final bidders to operate Jersey's passenger and freight services.

What was previously meant to be a joint tender process from both Bailiwicks broke apart as Guernsey chose Brittany Ferries as their preferred provider for sea services, while Jersey struggled to reach a solid decision.

Brittany Ferries says they resubmitted their bid following "reassuring comments" from Jersey Ministers that independent assessors would examine bids as part of Jersey's new process.

The company also reiterated that it has the right fleet, experience and know-how to serve Jersey for the next 15 years.

Christophe Mathieu previously said he was "surprised and disappointed" by Jersey's offer of a seven-month contract in early November. Credit: ITV Channel

Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Condor and Brittany Ferries, says: "There will be no volte-face on things like minimum service levels or pricing, should an award be made in our favour."

He also explains that while previous events have "not been helpful or constructive", he believes it is time to "look forward".

Mr Marhieu continues: "We welcome the independence of the new process and trust those involved in it to make the right decision based on the merit of bids received.

"For our part, we have already shown our determination to hit the ground running. In Guernsey, schedules have now been agreed and books have opened for travel in 2025."

"However, the door is still open. Our ships are on stand-by, our schedules are ready and systems are go for a joined-up approach that serves the needs of both islands.

"Everyone agrees that one operator serving mainland and intra-island services makes more sense than two."

A decision by Jersey's ministers is expected by Friday 29 November or early December.

