A Jersey politician has suggested that a public referendum could allow islanders to have their say on the island's Bailiff role.

It comes as Connétable Andy Jehan lodged a proposition to remove the Bailiff from Jersey's States Assembly.

However, former Bailiff, Deputy Philip Bailhache, has suggested that a public referendum should be brought forward to allow residents to voice their decision.

Deputy Bailhache explains: "It is under consideration. Before any serious step is taken to remove the Bailiff from the Chambers, the public would be consulted in a referendum.

"It is an issue for the public to decide because it is a constitutional issue."

One social media user echoed this in a response to the original proposition, saying: "I think that such a major constitutional change should require a referendum. It is arrogance for the assembly to do this without one."

Sir Timothy Le Cocq will retire from the role as Bailiff in October 2025. Credit: ITV News

Currently, the Bailiff is a crown-appointed role responsible for the States Assembly's orderly conduct.

Similar to the UK's Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Bailiff presides over States proceedings, but cannot vote.

Deputy Andy Jehan has called previously for the States Assembly to be able to select its own Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The suggested new roles would involve acting impartially at all times, being unable to lodge propositions, table questions, participate in debates, or vote on propositions.

What would the proposed Speaker's role involve:

Fulfilling all the functions of the Presiding Officer as set out in the States of Jersey Law 2005 and the Standing Orders of the States of Jersey

Represent the States Assembly within Jersey and Overseas

Promote the understanding of the work of the States Assembly and democracy in Jersey

What duties would the proposed Deputy Speaker involve?

Standing in for the Speaker if they are absent

Support the States Assembly within Jersey and overseas

Support the Speaker in promoting the work of the States Assembly and democracy in Jersey.

The Deputy Speaker should be required to act impartially when chairing meetings of the Assembly and undertaking official duties related to their role as Deputy Speaker.

When not acting as Deputy Speaker, the Member elected to this position may continue to lodge propositions, table questions, participate in debates, vote on propositions, and sit on Scrutiny panels.

