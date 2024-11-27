The executive chef has described the recognition of a Jersey restaurant as one of the top 1,000 restaurants in the world as "an honour".

The Ocean Restaurant, situated within The Atlantic Hotel, was named in La Liste's Top 1,000 Restaurants in the World for 2025.

The St Ouen establishment is the only restaurant on the island to feature in the ranking and has been listed as a regional gastronomic landmark.

It scored 81 out of 100 in La Liste's ranking, achieving the accolade of 'A regional gastronomic landmark'.

Nine establishments from seven countries placed first in the World's Top 1,000, including the UK's L'Enclume restaurant which reached the top rank for a second time.

Ocean Restaurant has achieved a score of 81 out of 100 which marks a two-point increase from the 2023 list, when the restaurant scored 79. Credit: The Atlantic Hotel

La Liste ranks restaurants by analysing global menus, talking to food enthusiasts, and observing industry developments.

Will Holland, Executive Chef at Ocean Restaurant said: "It is incredibly rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged by La Liste and to achieve a higher score this year.

"It's truly overwhelming to think we are one of the top 1,000 restaurants in the world.

"Being named a regional gastronomic landmark is an honour that reflects the passion and creativity of our team."

