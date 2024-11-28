Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Verity Wishart breaks down how construction companies are laying off apprentices due to a minimum wage increase

A construction company in Jersey says they cannot afford to take on new apprentices after the introduction of the minimum wage.

Brady & Gallagher has trained hundreds of apprentices over the last 50 years, but since Jersey's government scrapped trainee rates of pay, the company says it can no longer afford to take staff on.

It comes as the Jersey Construction Council warned that the company is not the only one on the island struggling.

Operations Director at Brady & Gallagher, Martin Burns, said they've had to lay off four apprentices this year, adding: "We couldn't really sustain to pay them the minimum wage; it's quite sad we had to do this.

"We need apprentices, we need trainees, we need them to grow to make the local construction industry work."

At current rates, it is predicted the annual cost of an apprentice will reach £30,000 by 2026.

Apprentice Aaron Penttila is grateful to still have a job, saying: "I'm in electrical at the moment but it will bring me more opportunities when I'm qualified.

"I've learnt a lot with the people that I'm working with at the moment, they're teaching me the best. They're top tier".

But 19-year-old, Harvey Hall was let go at the start of his second year of training and says it's difficult to find someone who can take him on.

In terms of wages, Harvey says something is better than nothing, explaining: "It wasn't the best, but if you just thought it's only for a few years until you're qualified, now it's almost double so nowhere wants to pay it."

Jersey Construction Council Chair, Colin Russell says this is an industry-wide problem.

He says: "It's a terrible shame because we need our young people to come in and be our young professionals for the future.

"They're the lifeblood, without them the industry starts to falter [and] fall down and then we're left with the situation where you can only start to import labour."

The Minister for Social Security, Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, told ITV News: "Government is supporting businesses with a £20 million package of measures designed to improve skills, promote productivity, and protect competitiveness as part of its priority to implement the living wage.

“If approved by the States Assembly as part of this week’s Budget debate, this package includes a £2 million skills grant to help invest in employee apprentice and skills training.

"I am committed [...] to ensure that this funding is used to support apprenticeships and help them to achieve industry-recognised qualifications."

The Minister for Education and Lifelong Learning, Deputy Rob Ward, said: “The following is subject to approval of the budget debate, this week.

"However, within the Education and Lifelong Learning budget, I will be allocating an additional £500k to apprenticeship funding."

Deputy Ward added he has committed to "broadening career pathways available for our young people and strengthen local industries".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...