Five men have been sentenced to a combined 36 years and six months for their roles in importing drugs into Jersey.

Three Jersey men and two from the Liverpool area were sentenced at Jersey Royal Court, with just one avoiding jail time.

The men were arrested as part of an investigation by Jersey Customs & Immigration Service (JCIS), titled Operation Elf.

As a result of Operation Elf, JCIS officers managed to seize £270,000 of drugs.

The defendants were sentenced on Thursday 28 November:

Ibrahim Roslan, 35, from Liverpool – 9 years and six months imprisonment

Aaron Nursaw, 33, from Wirral – 9 years imprisonment

Kyle Samuel Dawson, 28, Jersey – 8 years and six months imprisonment

Jordan Barnett-Roberts , 23, Jersey – 456 hours community service, equivalent to 3 years imprisonment

Michael Quinn, 23, Jersey - 9 years and 6 months Quinn breakdown: 8 years 11 months for drugs importation offences and 7 months consecutive for cyber-crime offences.



Operation Elf also saw the sentencings of Janice Mawdsley, from Southport, in 2022, as well as Philip Delduca, from Chester, in 2023

JCIS Senior Manager Luke Goddard said: “This was a long and complex investigation with large amounts of phone, financial and forensic data, all of which needed close examination and analysis.

"The operation has resulted in the conviction of seven individuals, the seizure of over £270,000 worth of drugs, a substantial community service order and sentences totalling more than 44 years imprisonment.

"This is a significant result that has completely dismantled a drug syndicate targeting Jersey and demonstrates the professionalism of the Officers involved."

How were the five men sentenced on 28 November 2024 apprehended?

On 30 June 2022, JCIS officers intercepted a postal packet from Liverpool addressed to Jordan Barnett-Roberts at The Windmill in St Mary. The parcel contained 185 grams of cocaine.

The parcel was substituted before Barnett-Roberts drove to an address in St Lawrence, where he gave it to Ibrahim Roslan.

Roslan took the parcel into the property, accompanied by Kyle Samuel Dawson.

Officers entered the property and arrested Roslan, Dawson and Barnett-Roberts, who were questioned and released while investigations continued.

On 25 July 2023, JCIS Officers intercepted a postal packet addressed to a St Helier address, which contained 54 grams of cocaine and 2,500 ecstasy tablets, resulting in the arrest of the occupant, Michael Quinn.

Phone and forensic evidence linked him to the packing for the drugs and he was subsequently charged.

On 18 October 2023, the Merseyside Police County Lines Investigation Team arrested Nursaw in Liverpool, who was also brought back to Jersey.

