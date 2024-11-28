A rapist who abused a woman seven times has been found guilty in Jersey.

Jose Rodrigues Camacho, 51, was found guilty of six counts of rape and one indecent assault towards the woman after a seven-day trial at Jersey's Royal Court.

His crimes spanned more than 20 years.

He was arrested in April 2023 after the victim provided a complaint to the police about the assaults, which took place between 2000 and 2021.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier, from States of Jersey Police, said: "Throughout this investigation and trial, the victim has been supported by Jersey Domestic Abuse Service and that support will continue going forward.

"The States of Jersey Police takes domestic abuse extremely seriously, working with our partner agencies to support the victims of these crimes, we seek to bring perpetrators to justice."

Camacho is due to be sentenced on 4 April 2025.

