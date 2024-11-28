Play Brightcove video

As part of ITV Channel's My Community series, weather presenter Lily Carter meets the Jersey gardeners tackling isolation with green fingers

It takes time and care to cultivate a good crop - and the same could be said for friendship.

At ‘Gather and Grow', the aim is to nurture both.

The community gardening group was set up to tackle loneliness and isolation, giving islanders access to green space and companionship.

The group was initially intended to run for just a few months but has proved so popular it is now a permanent fixture.

"We started off with disparate people but we now have friendships that have evolved outside this group," says Sheena Brockie, co-founder of GROW Jersey who runs the sessions.

"There are people who meet and do crafting and cycling. Or meet for a coffee outside of here.

"So although it started in GROW and continues in GROW, it’s rippling out to that wider community as well which I think is amazing."

Around ten to fifteen islanders meet weekly at the shared plot in St John, and all ages and abilities are welcome.

As well as combating loneliness, the group also offers a growing space for those who do not have their own garden - like Monique.

"I love being outdoors, ever since I retired," says Monique.

"I also like the camaraderie we have with each other. I came on my own, I got to know people up here."The sessions always include one hour of gardening, followed by an hour of tea, cake and plenty of chatter.

"I was introduced to it when I lost my job," says Sadie, another group attendee. "It’s outdoors, it’s healthy, you’re growing things."

Community goodwill is extended further through the fruit and vegetables that Gather and Grow harvest - with these often being shared among other community groups in need.

I went to film and interview the GROW volunteers as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a cookery class, a sports session, friends meeting up and much more.

