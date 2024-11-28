Guernsey's Former Chief Minister is expected to begin a new political grouping with a shared policy platform ahead of next year's States election.

Deputy Gavin St Pier will unveil Future Guernsey at 6pm on Thursday 28 November with more than 250 people expected to attend the event at the Performing Arts Centre.

The organisation will set policies based on six key areas: housing, healthcare, education, the economy, the environment and fiscal responsibility.

ITV News understands no current deputies have been approached to join the organisation.

I f any deputies are elected under the banner of 'Future Guernsey', they will vote as a group on key policies.

However, the organisation is not being registered as a political party, and it is not yet known which side of the political spectrum it will represent.

The Guernsey Partnership of Independents was founded by Heidi Soulsby, Gavin St Pier and Lyndon Trott to contest the 2020 States Election. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Gavin St Pier will serve as the organisation's 'political advisor', with former ITN chief executive John Hardie as its chairman, and communications consultant Lindsey Freeman as CEO.

Deputy St Pier said: "The fact that only 13% of islanders we spoke to as part of our research, about one in 10, thinks that our political system is working can hardly be a great surprise to anyone.

"We cannot carry on as we are and we cannot afford another four years with as much indecision and inaction as this political term. The time for change is now."

Gavin St Pier's previous incarnation of Future Guernsey was de-registered as a political party some years ago. Credit: ITV Channel

It is not the first time political groupings have been seen in Guernsey.

At the last States election in 2020, Deputy St Pier formed the 'Guernsey Partnership of Independents' which served as a coalition of like-minded individuals rather than centred on policy.

It won 10 out of the 38 seats at the election and was later re-named Future Guernsey but dissolved months later.

Deputy Mark Helyar formed its rival, The Guernsey Party, which stood on a platform resisting tax increases.

It oversaw a split in its members in 2022 over introducing a Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Future Guernsey will now look to recruit candidates to stand in June's general election.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...