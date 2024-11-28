The Channel Islands' only marine ambulance which has saved more than 1,000 lives is celebrating 30 years of service to Guernsey's seas.

The Flying Christine III was launched in 1994, dedicated to helping those who fall seriously ill at sea.

The vessel is kitted out with stretchers, oxygen and defibrillators all onboard to assist patients.

The boat recently underwent maintenance costing £200,000. Credit: ITV Channel

In an emergency, the boat can be crewed and dispatched in a matter of minutes and has dealt with numerous medical emergencies such as strokes, heart attacks, and even a woman going into labour.

One of those who was saved by the Flying Christine was Helen Cameron, who had a cardiac arrest in Sark in September.

She said: "They were very competent. My daughter and my niece, my friend's daughter were allowed on as well, which was very good.

"They just got me to Guernsey so safely and in a really good time."

The current boat's predecessor, The Flying Christine II docked in London in 1965 Credit: ITV Channel Television

Day to day running of the boat is managed by a team of volunteers including a coxswain, engineer, and navigator.

T hose involved highlight the importance of having an ambulance on the sea instead of in the air.

Mark Mapp, CEO of the Guernsey Ambulance and Rescue Service said: "I think we've looked at helicopter services in the past.

"But the reality is, because of our topography and the way the Balearic Islands are and where they are situated, quite often the helicopter wouldn't see."

The current vessel is one of the three incarnations of the Flying Christine. The first such boat launched 70 years ago - in 1954.

Its successor, the Flying Christine II, was featured at the London Boat Show in 1965.

It's expected the current vessel has at least ten years of life left before a replacement will need to be found.

