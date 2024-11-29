A man has pleaded not guilty to allegedly stabbing a Morrisons shop worker in Jersey last year.

A woman was stabbed multiple times at the Castle Quay Morrisons shop on Saturday 18 November 2023.

Trevor Robert John Green was arrested at the time, who police said was known to the victim.

Green appeared in Jersey's Magistrates Cout on Friday 29 November 2024 and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and grave and criminal assault.

At the time, police cordoned off the Morrisons shop after the shop worker was left in a critical but stable condition at Jersey Hospital Credit: ITV Channel

At the time, paramedics treated the staff member at the St Helier store at around 1:30pm.

Police also cordoned off the shop for multiple days while forensic experts were seen entering the store.

Sandpiper management and staff previously said they were "shocked and saddened" in what they described as a "devastating incident", but added they would not comment further while investigations were ongoing.

Green will remain in custody and a three-day trial is expected for 31 March 2025.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...