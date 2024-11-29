A Jersey paedophile has been sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison for sexual offences against a child including attempted rape.

Richard Louis Romeril, 49, appeared in Jersey Royal Court on Friday 29 November to be sentenced for 10 sexual offences he had been found guilty of by trial in June.

This was in addition to four other offences he'd pleaded guilty to relating to making indecent and prohibited images of children.

Romeril committed the offences between March 2011 and March 2022, where he had subjected a child to sexual abuse.

The abuse is understood to have happened almost weekly, progressively getting worse over time, and resulting in the attempted rape of his victim.

Romeril appeared at Jersey Royal Court on Friday 29 November 2024 for sentencing. Credit: ITV Channel

States of Jersey Police have commended the victim for her bravery in speaking out over their abuse.

Detective Constable Sian Dupre provided a statement saying: "The sentence handed to Richard Romeril today reflects the gravity of his crime and their profound impact.

"We want to recognise the extraordinary bravery of the survivor who courageously came forward to make the complaint. Their remarkable strength and resilience have been pivotal in bringing Romeril to justice today.

"It is our sincere hope that this sentence will provide them with this sense of justice and contribute to their healing journey.

"We are committed to supporting survivors of abuse and ensuring their perpetrators are accountable for their actions.

