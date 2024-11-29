The mother of a motorcyclist who was killed during an organised race in Jersey said she will be 'forever be proud of him', following an inquest into his death.

Kieran Le Bail, 23, lost control of his bike on the Five Mile Road during a sprint organised by the Jersey Motorcycle and Light Car Club in June 2023.

His mother, Anita Le Bail, said: "He really was amazing. I was so proud to be his mum.

"From a young age, he achieved so much. He was a quick learner. He was always so caring and did things for other people. He achieved so much in his 23 years."

Ms Le Bail spoke of how she wants to continue to support the motor racing industry in honour of her son.

She said: "We'd like to do something for him, especially with the motorsport side of things.

"His fiancé is doing a lot for motorsport. We've come up with a logo for KLB racing which is Kieran's initials and we just want to keep that going. We just want his memory to last forever."

At the time of the incident, Kieran's mother said she was "devastated after this tragic accident". Credit: Anita Le Bail

The inquest, held at Morior House in St Helier, heard how Kieran suffered from a fatal traumatic brain and cervical spine injury after he collided with a post at around 75-80 miles per hour.

He was resuscitated at the scene before being taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

Driver and Vehicle Standards concluded there were no mechanical defects with the bike and the road was clear of debris and obstacles.

A guard of honour was formed by Customs and Immigration Officers at Kieran's funeral in July. Credit: ITV Channel

A radio controller at the event, described the weather and visibility as good but expressed concerns about Kieran's ability on the day.

Ms Le Bail said: "We knew he took pride in what he did and there was no issue with the bikes whatsoever. It was just such a tragic accident."

Following his death on 24 June 2023, flags were flown at half-mast at Jersey Airport and at the harbour.

The following month, at his funeral, more than 60 Customs and Immigration Officers gave him a guard of honour with a memorial ride taking place that weekend.

