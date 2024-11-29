A tidal energy generator has arrived in Alderney ahead of a landmark trial, which could allow the island to begin utilising the untapped power source.

Spiralis Energy will trial its energy generator in the Alderney Race: a powerful stretch of water between the island and France that can flow as fast as 12 knots or 14 miles an hour.

The Trinity cargo ship brought the generator to the island on Wednesday. Credit: Cam Cairnduff

The trial is expected to take place in April or May 2025.

Spiralis hopes the generator may be one of three devices needed to provide enough energy for the entire island.

The Axial Skelter is around 6 metres long and will hopefully contribute towards Alderney's power generation. Credit: Cam Cairnduff

The Axial Skeltor is made from recycled plastic, only uses one moving part, and can be repaired locally with 3D-printed parts.

The power-generating screw is rotated by the tides to create energy and is made to survive 25 years at sea.

Alderney residents can pay £2.50 to put their name on the generator which will be going into the island's waters. Credit: ITV Channel

Guy Levene, from Spiralis, said: "The Alderney Race is the perfect stage to demonstrate the immense potential of tidal energy, a resource that is not only sustainable but entirely reliable.

"Alderney represents the future of what’s possible, and we’re proud to pioneer an energy transformation with the support of the island's community."

Alderney's States members came to speak to those from Spiralis when the generator arrived at the island. Credit: Cam Cairnduff

Politicians also spoke of how the generators could be a gamechanger for future energy production.

Alderney States member Alex Snowdon says: "This might be the start of many other companies who could come to the island.

"The more that is spent on tidal energy development, the better it is for Alderney as our asset is there. If it's Spiralis or another company, it's really important for us to unlock that tidal power generation."

