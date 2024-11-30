Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Katya Fowler sat down with the head of Brittany Ferries who shared his frustrations. Broadcast Friday 29 November 2024.

The Chief Officer of Brittany Ferries says the company is "ready to go" if Jersey's Government decides to choose it as its preferred ferry operator.

Jersey's Government has postponed its decision on who will operate its ferry service for another week, stating that the announcement will be made next week.

Christophe Mathieu told ITV News: "It's a shame because we are ready to go. I respect the fact that they [Jersey's government] may still want to take some time but we thought we'd won RFP1 [to qualify for the contract]."

Jersey's Government said it hoped to make an announcement about the ferry tender process by the end of this week.

However, yesterday (29 November), Minister for Sustainable Economic Development Deputy Kirsten Morel, said a final decision will be made next week.

In a statement, Deputy Morel said: "As previously stated, we are on track to sign contracts with a new ferry operator before Christmas and to name a preferred bidder in the coming week.

“Bids from Brittany Ferries and DFDS have been received and these bids are now being independently evaluated.

" Ministers will review the independent evaluator’s recommendation before making a final decision next week, as previously indicated to Scrutiny and in the States Assembly.

"Islanders can begin planning their travel arrangements for beyond March 2025 by completing expressions of interest that are available from both bidding companies."

Christophe Mathieu added the company will commit to using Brittany Ferries branding, meaning Condor would "disappear."

Brittany Ferries is the majority owner of Condor Ferries.

He said: "We will change the brand if we win the contract, we have the Guernsey contract, so we will operate Guernsey but if we win the Jersey contract, we have been asked and we will be happy to commit the Brittany Ferries brand and so the Condor brand will disappear."

He added : "One very important thing, and I'm very clear even with my Brittany Ferries colleagues, is that people in Condor are doing a great job.

"If we win, we have the vessels. The crew, we have the crew. So people shouldn't worry too much if we get the full contract because, at the end of the day, it'll be very much what it was [as Condor], with the caveat that it'll be the Brittany Ferries brand.

"But at the same time, of course, if we were not to get the Jersey contract, at that point it could become a bit more complicated for some of the crew because we wouldn't need all of the ships."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...