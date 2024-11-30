A centre-right political party in Jersey has announced it has closed.

The Jersey Alliance party asked the Royal Court to dissolve the party on Wednesday 27 November.

The party said the decision comes due to members opting to stand independently in the next election.

The party consisted of 14 members, including Deputy Gregory Guida, Deputy Lindsay Ash, Sir Mark Boleat, Deputy James Corbett, Deputy Rowland Heulin, Deputy Philip Le Claire, Deputy John Le Fondré, Connétable Phillip Le Sueur, Deputy Jo Luce, Deputy Mary O'Keeffe, Deputy Hugh Raymond, Deputy Phil Romeril, Deputy Chris Tanguy, and Deputy Ted Vibert.

Chair of The Jersey Alliance, Gregory Guida said: "It is with regret that we announce the closure of what has been one of the few political parties ever formed in Jersey.

"In keeping with our name, The Jersey Alliance was intended to be a dynamic assembly of individuals proven in their effectiveness, driven by altruism, and capable of collective action.

"With one notable and concerning exception, the lack of cohesion in the Assembly continues to hinder substantive and decisive progress for our Island.

"Although the electorate rejected our model with The Jersey Alliance, our group comprises highly capable individuals, many of whom are already making plans for the 2026 elections."

Despite this, the party have assured that many members of The Jersey Alliance remain committed to contributing to Jersey's future.

The party states they will participate in the 2026 election, as independent candidates or as part of a new political entity.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...