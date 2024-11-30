William Tate has been re-elected as Alderney's President

Residents in Alderney have re-elected William Tate as President for the next four years, following his majority vote in today's election.

William Tate has served as President since 2019 and was in the running against Mark Smith.

The election saw a 51% turnout, and out of the 733 votes cast, Tate received 467 votes.

Mr Tate will continue his role of representing Alderney at home and abroad along with overseeing States meetings.

William qualified as a solicitor in 1978 in Leeds and has chaired or been a member of various committees for professional bodies and charitable organisations in the UK and Alderney.

William Tate will chair a monthly States Meeting and ensure correct constitutional procedures are followed.

Mr Tate will also act as an ambassador, representing the island's diplomatic matters and meeting visiting dignitaries.

The plebiscite election for two Alderney representatives at the Guernsey States of Deliberation will take place on Saturday 7 December.

Nominations close at 4pm on Friday 22 November.

The two candidates with the highest number of votes are then put forward for the States of Alderney appointment to be made at its January meeting.

