Watch the moment St Peter Port is illuminated to celebrate the beginning of the festive season.

The Christmas countdown in Guernsey officially commenced on Saturday 30 November as St Peter Port was lit up to celebrate the festive season.

Hundreds of islanders gathered to watch the Christmas Tree in Market Square light up and had the chance to hand Father Christmas himself their wish lists.

This year, the parade started at the Model Yacht Pond before travelling along Castle Emplacement, Fountain Street, finishing at Market Square.

St Peter Port was brightly lit to mark the countdown to Christmas Credit: ITV Channel

Acting Chair of St Peter Port Christmas Lights, Jax Robin, said: "The light switch-on marks the beginning of Christmas for us and is the result of a great deal of work behind the scenes.

"It’s always a joy to see the lights switched on and watch St Peter Port come alive with festive cheer."

The switch on of the Christmas lights also marks the start of late-night shopping which will take place on Thursday 5, 12 and 19 December and one final day on Sunday 22 December.

Sid and Ed Robilliard pressed the button to light up Guernsey's Tree of Joy Credit: ITV Channel

The festive weekend began with the illumination of Guernsey's Tree of Joy on Friday 29 November.

This year marked the 30th year of the event and was switched on by brothers Sid and Ed Robilliard.

The tree is part of a campaign by Guernsey's Rotary Club to encourage the public to buy a gift for those children who might go without this Christmas.

Jerry Girard, Guernsey Rotary Club said: "It is a really special time for us because we just love the thought of giving a child a present to open this Christmas Day when they usually probably wouldn't get one. That keeps us going."

