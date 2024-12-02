States of Guernsey has welcomed a new weekend service between the island and Edinburgh.

The weekend service - run by Loganair - hopes to reestablish Guernsey's connection with the Scottish capital for the first time in six years.

Services would take advantage of the spring and summer seasons from May until September 2025.

Loganair previously serviced the island in 2019, operating the route with a 37-seat Embraer 135 jet, before stopping the service during the pandemic.

In 2021, the airline announced it would end services to Jersey, citing a "disappointing" summer season.

The Committee for Economic Development - responsible for Guernsey’s air policy framework - welcomed the 2025 announcement.

Committee President Deputy Neil Inder says: "Having secured our sea connectivity for 2025 and beyond, the new addition of Loganair to the airlines providing regular services next year is a further, welcome development for our overall connectivity.

"There are business, holiday, and - for many people - friend and family connections with Edinburgh, which will benefit from the choice and flexibility provided by the additional services.

"As people will be aware, we are reviewing our air policy framework to look at how it can continue to evolve to best meet our needs in the future, but this announcement shows that under our existing policy, there is every opportunity for new carriers to establish new services to the island.

"In that regard, Guernsey is very much open for business."

